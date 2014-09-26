Sept 26 Michigan officials on Friday signed off
on four bond issues totaling $1.1 billion that would fund
Detroit's exit from the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.
The Local Emergency Financial Assistance Loan Board said
proceeds from the issues "will assist the city in addressing
several settlements and claims against the city, as it nears the
end of its bankruptcy process."
The bond sales, which were previously approved by the
Detroit City Council, are contingent on the city winning
confirmation of its debt adjustment plan in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, according to the board, which consists of three top state
officials, including Michigan's treasurer.
One deal that was previously sized at $275 million has been
raised to up to $325 million and would be initially purchased by
Barclays Capital. Proceeds from that deal would be used in part
to retire a $120 million city loan with Barclays from earlier
this year.
Detroit officials, who regained control of the city
government from state-appointed Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr on
Thursday, said that Orr had to continue to oversee the
bankruptcy case until it is over to satisfy terms of the $120
million loan.
Other deals approved by the state board were for $632
million, $55 million and $88.4 million. The latter would fund
creditor recoveries related to Detroit's $1.4 billion of pension
certificates of participation as part of a deal the city struck
with bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc earlier this month. COPs
creditors would get a 13.9 percent recovery.
Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, which like Syncora insured
the pension debt, has not reached a deal with the city and
remains the last major hold-out creditor in the bankruptcy case.
Proceeds from the bond issues would also raise money to pay
other unsecured creditor claims, including those for limited-tax
general obligation bonds, according to the state board.
Detroit, which entered bankruptcy court in July 2013 with
$18 billion of debt and obligations, could exit as soon as next
month. Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the historic case,
put the confirmation hearing on the city's debt adjustment plan
on hold starting September 19, to give FGIC time to retool its
case. The judge, who must decide if the plan is fair and
feasible, is scheduled to restart the hearing on Monday.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)