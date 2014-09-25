DETROIT, Sept 25 Kevyn Orr will end his 18-month
term as Detroit's emergency manager this week, leaving a city
still mired in operational and fiscal uncertainty and arguing in
court for approval of its bankruptcy plan.
His widely anticipated removal by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan
and the nine-member city council - which could happen as soon as
Thursday - would be the first ouster of an emergency manager
under a 2012 Michigan law.
The city's elected leaders have made clear they want their
powers back once the clock stops ticking.
Orr is expected to continue as an outside adviser to the
city, but his departure from the post and Detroit's speedy run
through the bankruptcy court so far are turning attention to
Michigan's emergency manager law.
Orr, a former corporate bankruptcy attorney at law firm Jones
Day, famously took Michigan's largest city to federal court in
July 2013, filing the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history. He has spent the last 14 months pushing for a quick
resolution of the complex and sometimes testy
proceeding, knowing the clock was ticking on his ability to
control the city and restructure its $18 billion of debt and
other obligations.
The Local Fiscal Stability and Choice Act allowed for the
installation of state-appointed managers in financially ailing
cities and school districts for 18 months, boosted their powers
and provided an avenue for municipal bankruptcy filings.
In addition to Detroit, there are 11 other Michigan
municipalities and five school districts currently with some
form of state-mandated oversight under the law. Detroit's
ability to remove its emergency manager after the 18 months
called for in the law has been a driving force in the
bankruptcy, raising concerns that the city may have been short
changed in terms of restructuring efforts and creditor
settlements.
"You can't fix a city as dysfunctional as Detroit in 18
months, no way," said Eric Scorsone, a Michigan State University
economist, who has studied the law.
While the city's fiscal management appears to be better,
progress on improving city services is "maybe a third of the way
there," he added.
If Detroit officials vote to remove Orr, the law requires
the city to reach a consent agreement with Michigan's treasurer
within 10 days. That document could spell out the transfer of
Orr's powers to the city's elected mayor and city council, as
well as operational plans.
"I think the next 12 months are probably really critical. It
will tell us how well Detroit will follow this (bankruptcy)
plan," Scorsone said.
The city will have continued oversight from the court and
from a state-created commission once it exits bankruptcy.
DETROIT AFTER ORR
Detroit officials have been meeting behind closed doors
since Tuesday and are expected to give Orr a temporary role,
allowing him to help shepherd the bankruptcy case to its end,
which could come next month. And while the case will not be
wrapped up with Orr at the city's helm, its resolution would be
relatively fast.
"He (Orr) and his team have managed to do what people at the
offset said was unthinkable... to get to a plan which I expect
will be confirmed in record time," said Michael Sweet, a partner
at law firm Fox Rothschild.
By contrast, it took Alabama's Jefferson County two years to
exit the bankruptcy it filed in November 2011. Stockton,
California, filed its still-ongoing case in June 2012.
On Monday, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing resumes to
determine if the plan Orr and a slew of consultants and
attorneys crafted to shed about $7 billion of Detroit's $18
billion of debt is fair and feasible. The plan is now in its
seventh revision at 1,111 pages.
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the case, put the
trial on hold starting Sept. 19 to give last major hold-out
creditor Financial Guaranty Insurance Co time to retool its
case.
WORKING THROUGH BANKRUPTCY
Since the trial began on Sept. 2, Orr has attended almost
every session of the hearing before Judge Rhodes, often sitting
at the front table with the city's legal team led by Jones Day.
Before that, for months, he spoke throughout Detroit, testified
before the Michigan Legislature, and even spent some time in
Washington, D.C., and on Wall Street to rally support for often
untested moves, particularly concerning pensions.
Laura Bartell, a law professor at Wayne State University in
Detroit, said Orr has proven to be bright, industrious and
savvy, although there were stumbles along the way.
"He sometimes had a tin ear for the concerns of ordinary
Detroiters. And he is no politician," she said.
Orr released a restructuring proposal in June 2013 that
called for minimal recoveries and drew howls of protest from
most of the city's creditors, including pension funds and
bondholders. He followed up in January with the initial version
of a debt adjustment plan that also sought to inflict great
financial pain on creditors.
"He didn't have any allies at that point and was certainly
going to provide himself room to move on the numbers," Bartell
said. "That is part of the bankruptcy game."
After court-ordered mediation, proposed recoveries
increased, netting settlements with key city creditors. The
biggest deal was the so-called "Grand Bargain," which taps into
a pot of money provided by foundations, the Detroit Institute of
Arts and the state of Michigan to ease pension cuts and protect
the museum's collection from being sold to pay Detroit's
creditors.
An initially proposed cut of as much as 34 percent for
retirees in Detroit's general retirement system was reduced to
4.5 percent along with the elimination of cost-of-living
adjustments.
