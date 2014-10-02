(Adds Orr questioning by FGIC attorney)
By Karen Pierog
DETROIT Oct 2 Without a series of settlements,
Detroit would face years of costly litigation from creditors and
others, with no guarantee that the city would win, Kevyn Orr,
Detroit's emergency manager, said on Thursday.
Orr, on the stand for a second day at a federal court
hearing, also defended Detroit's 1,111-page bankruptcy plan,
saying it was crafted in good faith and provides a framework and
resources for the city's renaissance.
An attorney for the city's last major hold-out creditor
peppered Orr with questions concerning the fairness of the
plan's disparate treatment of the city's unsecured creditors.
Orr, appointed by Michigan's governor in March 2013 to
salvage Detroit's finances, is considered the key witness in the
city's historic bankruptcy trial. Under Orr's watch, Detroit
filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in July
2013.
The emergency manager, during questioning by Ed Soto,
attorney for Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, verified several
times that certain unsecured creditors fare worse than the
city's pensioners under the plan. The bond insurance company,
which local media has reported is in settlement talks with
Detroit, faces a recovery of 10 cents to 13 cents on the dollar
for its $1.1 billion exposure from insuring Detroit pension
debt.
Soto played video snippets of Orr media interviews and a
July deposition to underscore that the "human dimension" of the
pensioners was a factor in determining creditor recoveries even
though Orr had initially intended to treat all unsecured
creditors equally.
Judge Steven Rhodes is holding the weeks-long hearing to
determine if Detroit's plan to exit bankruptcy, which contains
the settlements with major creditors, is fair and feasible.
Orr, whose powers were reduced by Detroit's elected
officials last week, testified earlier on Thursday that major
creditors and others either filed or were poised to file
lawsuits against Detroit after it declared bankruptcy.
"I don't think anyone was going to be pulling punches in any
litigation against the city," he said.
The cost of defending lawsuits filed just by bond insurer
Syncora Guarantee Inc, the city's fiercest opponent before it
settled last month, was estimated at as much as $10 million, Orr
testified.
"I think they filed litigation to just about everything we
tried to do in bankruptcy court," he said, adding that included
a dispute over city casino tax revenue and a $120 million loan
from Barclays.
Orr said Detroit also faced potential litigation from a
court-appointed retiree committee over healthcare claims and
from many parties, including Michigan's attorney general, over
any attempt to sell works at the Detroit Institute of Arts
(DIA).
The city averted those threats with settlements reached
through court-ordered mediation.
The most notable is the so-called Grand Bargain, struck to
prevent an art sale for paying off creditors. The bargain
creates a pot of money from foundations, the DIA and the state
of Michigan for public pension payments.
In questioning by Soto, Orr said Detroit never undertook a
comprehensive audit of the art work to determine its ownership.
Orr had testified that some of the pieces had been purchased
with tax money. Orr also said he did not know if the city had
taken steps to verify a Michigan attorney general opinion that
the art could not be sold to satisfy the city's debts.
FGIC has been pushing the city to sell or monetize the art
to boost recoveries for all creditors.
In testimony carefully steered by Detroit's attorney Greg
Shumaker at Jones Day, Orr said the settlements were meant to be
affordable and sustainable for the city, fair under certain
circumstances, and result in better city services.
"We are not trying to get to gold plate or platinum
services. We're trying to get to national averages," Orr said.
When the hearing began on Sept. 2, each side had 85 hours to
make its case.
Judge Rhodes on Thursday sliced 14 hours off the hearing
schedule, mostly because of Syncora's settlement. The objectors
now have 54 hours and 3 minutes left for their case and the city
31 hours and 45 minutes.
