(Corrects 1st paragraph to show judge ruled pension boards can
reinstate checks. Corrects 5th paragraph to show the city
council does not issue checks, but sets policy, and pension
board issues the checks.)
By Joseph Lichterman
Oct 4 Detroit's largest public sector union
scored a symbolic victory Friday when a Michigan administrative
law judge said one of the city's pension funds could reinstate
an extra annual pension check for city workers and retirees, and
make retroactive bonus payments, although the judge in the
city's bankruptcy case has prohibited enforcement of the ruling.
Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes earlier this week allowed
Administrative Law Judge Doyle O'Connor to rule on the so-called
13th check before O'Connor's retirement on Friday. But Rhodes
forbade the parties from pursuing the matter further.
Rhodes has stayed all existing litigation against the city
since taking charge of the bankruptcy case, the largest
municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. Yet on Tuesday Rhodes
ruled O'Connor could proceed because a ruling would not injure
Detroit.
O'Connor himself granted that the limitations imposed might
offer "little more solace than an assurance of a full
ticket-price refund offered while still on the sharply tilting
deck of the Titanic."
Earlier this year, O'Connor read a verbal opinion supporting
the case brought by the American Federation of State, County and
Municipal Employees, claiming Detroit short-changed its members
beginning in November 2011 when the city council ended the
policy of paying bonus pension checks. The city's General
Retirement System board issued the checks.
For decades prior, the city's General Retirement System
would give bonuses to retirees and active employees when it
earned more than 7.9 percent on its investments.
That payment and others cost the pension fund $1.92 billion
from 1985 to 2008, a 2011 report to city council said.
AFSCME argued the city violated labor laws by unilaterally
ending the extra checks. O'Connor said in February that "the
change directly affected an existing and fundamental condition
of employment."
Detroit's state-appointed Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr has
said the policy contributed to the underfunding of the city's
two pension funds, which he says have $3.5 billion in unfunded
liabilities. The city's unions and pension funds dispute that
figure.
O'Connor on Friday estimated the bonus money in question at
roughly $174 million. He urged the city and union to seek a
negotiated settlement of the matter.
(Reporting by Joseph Lichterman; Editing by David Greising and
Prudence Crowther)