By Karen Pierog
Jan 31 Detroit on Friday filed a lawsuit in U.S.
bankruptcy court seeking to invalidate $1.44 billion of debt
sold to fund public worker pensions - a move that also could
void the ill-fated interest-rate swaps contracts that were a
factor leading Detroit into bankruptcy.
The lawsuit contends the city and its retirement systems
violated Michigan law when they set up "sham" service
corporations and funding trusts to facilitate the debt sales in
2005 and 2006. All other contracts or obligations connected to
the debt are also void, the lawsuit claims.
Detroit in its lawsuit said the pension debt was "nothing
more" than a borrowing by the city, and it violated borrowing
limits imposed on Detroit by the state of Michigan.
In the suit, Detroit asked bankruptcy judge Steven Rhodes to
issue a judgment declaring the city is not obligated to continue
making payments on the so-called pension certificates of
participation (COPs). The COPs were issued during the term of
former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, now in prison on federal
corruption charges.
"This deal was bad for the city from its onset despite
reassurances it would adequately resolve the city's pension
issues," Kevyn Orr, Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager,
said in a statement. "We have tried without success, to
negotiate a resolution to this dispute and to allow the city and
its taxpayers to move forward and unwind these illegal
transactions."
A ruling in the city's favor could invalidate the
interest-rate swap contracts Detroit reached with investment
banks UBS AG and Merrill Lynch Capital Services, a
unit of Bank of America Corp. The swaps were meant to
hedge interest-rate risk arising on variable-rate COPs, and
Detroit in the lawsuit claims any contract arising from the COPs
would be invalid from the start since "all other obligations
incurred by the city in connection with the COPs transactions
are unenforceable and void."
Bill Nowling, Orr's spokesman, said Detroit still is
negotiating with Merrill Lynch and UBS to end the city's swap
agreements. The swap deals, valued at $400 million in 2011,
soured as interest rates dropped along with Detroit's credit
ratings. The money owed to the banks was a key element that
drove Detroit to file for municipal bankruptcy in July.
Earlier this month, Rhodes rejected a deal the city reached
with the firms to end the swaps at a 43 percent discount of $165
million plus up to $4.2 million in costs.
Rhodes in his ruling said Detroit could succeed with legal
challenges to the validity of the swaps, noting that the city
probably did not have a right under Michigan law to pledge
casino tax revenue as collateral to secure the swaps.
Orr has been trying to free the up to $180 million in annual
casino revenue so that it could be used to help revitalize the
city.
UBS and Bank of America declined to comment.
Steve Spencer, financial adviser to Financial Guaranty
Insurance Co, one of the bond insurers, said the COPs issue was
a strategic and lower-cost way for the city to pay down its
unfunded pension liability in 2005.
"It's inaccurate and irresponsible to group the COPs with
some of the 'bad' deals the city previously entered into under
the past administration," he added.
Bruce Babiarz, spokesman for Detroit's Police and Fire
Retirement System, said the pension funds support the city's
legal assault on the COPs deals. "Let's be clear, this lawsuit
is not against the retirement systems or pension funds, but
service companies and trusts that were created by the city to
complete the COPs transactions," he said in a statement.
The city names "service corporations" associated with its
general retirement system as well as its police and fire
retirement systems among defendants in the suit.
Detroit defaulted on a $39.7 million June payment on the
pension COPs after Orr labeled that debt as unsecured, along
with some of the city's general obligation bonds. Bond insurance
provided payments on some of the pension debt.
A proposed debt adjustment plan Orr sent to creditors this
week cited the interest rate swaps as a disputed claim that is
not part of the settlement.