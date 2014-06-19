BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for non-timely 10-K
June 19 Detroit's Police and Fire Retirement System board on Thursday decided to recommend that its 13,000 current and retired members vote in favor of the city's plan to adjust its debts and exit bankruptcy.
The board, in an 8-3 vote, passed a resolution supporting the plan, which cuts annual cost-of-living adjustments for police and fire retirees by 55 percent, but does not reduce their direct pension payments. (Reporting By Karen Pierog, editing by G Crosse)
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
March 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday he would approve a plan by Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy subject to discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)