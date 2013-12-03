DETROIT Dec 3 Detroit is eligible for the
biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history because the city is
broke and without Chapter 9 bankruptcy would continue on the
path that has led it to insolvency, a federal judge ruled on
Tuesday.
The judge also ruled that while the city did not negotiate
in "good faith" with creditors, there were too many of them to
make such negotiations practical.
Appeals are expected, but the ruling by U.S. Judge Steven
Rhodes sets the stage for Detroit to file a plan of financial
readjustment by March 1. The city's attorneys said they were not
sure if the filing would occur before the end of the year.
The ruling came 25 days after the end of an eligibility
trial during which Detroit's labor unions, retirees and pension
funds argued against the city's July 18 bankruptcy filing.