Aug 26 Detroit's water and sewer revenue bond credit ratings were raised ahead of a $1.8 billion sale that is expected to hit the municipal market on Tuesday, but most of the debt remained in the junk category.

Moody's Investors Service late on Monday upgraded the city's senior lien bonds to the still-junk levels of Ba2 from B1 and second lien bonds to Ba3 from B2.

The agency said it based the higher ratings on the fact that the city's recent tender offer, which returned nearly $1.5 billion of the $5.2 billion outstanding water and sewer debt for repurchase, removes the debt from Detroit's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

"This transaction diminishes the risk of an economic loss to water debt bondholders in the near term, though the system's rating is constrained by its ongoing linkage to Detroit as it remains a department of the city," Moody's said in a statement.

If the tender is completed through the issuance of the revenue refinancing bonds, debt that was not tendered will continue to be paid under current terms and rates.

In the absence of the tender, call protection would have been eliminated or interest rates would be reduced on "impaired" outstanding water and sewer bonds under the plan. Those bonds make up about $2.2 billion of the existing $5.2 billion of debt.

Fitch Ratings late on Monday said it expects to rate the senior lien bonds BBB-minus, the lowest level of investment grade, and the second lien bonds BB-plus. Fitch had previously rated senior lien bonds BB-plus and second lien bonds BB.

The refinanced bonds, issued through the Michigan Finance Authority and priced by lead underwriter Citigroup, will raise money to pay for the tendered bonds, as well as fund about $162 million in new projects. Some of the bonds may be insured, which would further lift their credit ratings.

