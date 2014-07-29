BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
July 29 The start of a critical hearing on Detroit's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and exit bankruptcy will be delayed by one week to Aug. 21, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven Rhodes rejected a request by city creditor Syncora Guarantee Inc to postpone the hearing until Sept. 29, but said in his order that the bond insurer had demonstrated the need for a limited delay. (Reporting By Karen Pierog and Lisa Lambert)
* T2 biosystems inc - files for resale of up to 6.06 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mmhevq) Further company coverage:
* Blueprint Medicines announces enrollment of first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial for BLU-667 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: