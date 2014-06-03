BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for non-timely 10-K
* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
June 3 The Michigan Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to legislation allocating nearly $195 million in state money for Detroit's plan to adjust its debt and exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
The nine-bill package, which was approved by the House of Representatives on May 22, now heads to Governor Rick Snyder.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
March 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday he would approve a plan by Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy subject to discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice.