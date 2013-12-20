DETROIT Dec 20 A key component in Detroit's
plan to exit bankruptcy will either be renegotiated over the
next week or possibly face litigation, an attorney for the city
told a federal judge on Friday.
If the city cannot reach an agreement over costly
interest-rate swap deals with banks and objecting parties,
attorney Thomas Cullen of law firm Jones Day said, Detroit would
retain its rights to litigate an end to the swaps.
"In the interim, we are doing whatever is necessary to
protect the city, its residents and its interests and preserve
the city's ability to take whatever course of action it deems
necessary," Cullen told U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven
Rhodes, who is overseeing the historic case Detroit filed in
July.
Rhodes on Wednesday postponed the remainder of a three-day
hearing on the swaps and a plan to finance their termination
that started Tuesday. He urged the parties to renegotiate the
agreement.
The original deal had Detroit securing a $350 million loan
from Barclays PLC, of which about $230 million would be
used to end the expensive interest rate swap agreements with UBS
AG and Bank of America Corp.'s Merrill Lynch Capital
Services at a 25 percent discount. The remainder of the
money would be earmarked to improve services in the
cash-strapped city.
The swaps deal drew objections from numerous city creditors,
including its pension funds, which face debt recovery of just
pennies on the dollar. Some objectors raised questions about the
legality of the swaps themselves, which were used to hedge
interest rate risk for a portion of $1.4 billion of pension debt
Detroit sold in 2005 and 2006.
The parties will continue discussions next week as U.S.
District Judge Gerald Rosen, the chief mediator in the case,
ordered mediation sessions on Monday and Tuesday, insisting that
they occur even on Christmas Eve.
If an agreement is reached, the city's attorneys said they
will submit the revised deal to the court by Friday, Dec. 27.
Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr would then be deposed on
Dec. 31 by the parties that still object to the deal. The
hearing to consider the agreement would recommence on Jan. 3,
with the possibility that it would continue to Saturday, Jan. 4.
Meanwhile, Michigan officials voted Friday afternoon to
approve up to $350 million in financing with Barclays despite
the court delays.
The Local Emergency Financial Assistance Loan Board
acknowledged that negotiations were ongoing, and though it has
approved a deal, the final arrangement still must be approved by
Rhodes.