(Adds background on Syncora's battle with Detroit, city's water and sewer deal with counties)

Sept 9 Detroit and one of its last hold-out creditors, Syncora Guarantee Inc, have reached an agreement in principle over the city's plan to adjust its debt and exit bankruptcy, according to a federal court filing on Tuesday.

The city and the bond insurance company asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to suspend an ongoing confirmation hearing on the plan until Friday so they can "address certain conditions and logistics."

"We also note for the court that if this agreement is finalized within this time period as we expect, it will profoundly alter the course of the proceeding and the litigation plans of the remaining parties," the filing stated.

Syncora, which insured some of the city's $1.4 billion of pension debt and related interest-rate swaps, emerged as Detroit's fiercest opponent in the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy the city filed in July 2013.

The company claimed that it faced a much lower recovery than other Detroit creditors, particularly the city's two pension funds and retired city workers.

Details of the deal in principle were not immediately available.

News of the tentative deal came the same day as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the heads of three Michigan counties signed a memorandum of understanding concerning the future of the city's water and sewerage department. As part of that deal, the counties would drop their opposition to the city's debt adjustment plan, which is the subject of a confirmation hearing that started Sept. 2. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Ken Wills)