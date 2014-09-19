DETROIT, Sept 19 The Detroit City Council on
Friday approved a deal with bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc
that will end its objection to the city's plan to adjust its
debt and exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.
The complex deal between the city and its once fiercest
hold-out creditor Syncora, which has a $400 million exposure in
the case, was unveiled last week. The settlement comes in two
parts: a financial resolution to the company's objection to the
plan and a development agreement.
