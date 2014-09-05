Sept 5 One of the bond insurers fighting
Detroit's historic bankruptcy is seeking $200 million in cash,
riverfront property and a stake in a tunnel to Canada, in
settlement negotiations with the city, the Detroit News
reported, citing an unnamed source.
The terms being sought by Syncora Guarantee come as a trial
over the city's Chapter 9 bankruptcy enters its fourth day, the
paper said Friday.
Syncora wants Detroit to sell at least $200 million in bonds
with proceeds going to the firm, a move that has been resisted
by the city's bankruptcy team, the paper cited a source familiar
with the negotiations as saying. The talks are continuing on the
sidelines of the hearing in federal bankruptcy court.
The firm, which has claims totaling about $400 million, is
also interested in the riverfront Ford Auditorium site and wants
Detroit's half of the international tunnel between the U.S. and
Canada.
A spokesman for Syncora did not immediately respond to an
emailed request for comment.
