Aug 20 Just over a quarter of Detroit's $5.2
billion of outstanding water and sewer revenue bonds were
returned to the city for repurchase on Wednesday, 24 hours
before the tender offer was due to expire.
Bondholders have until 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Thursday to
decide whether to accept repurchase prices offered by the city.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 25.07 percent or nearly $1.3 billion of
the senior and second lien bonds were tendered, according to
tender agent Bondholder Communications Group. here
Some series of bonds had tender rates of less than 3
percent. Others were much higher, including 79 percent of $90.6
million of senior lien water bonds sold in 2004.
Robert Apfel, president of Bondholder Communications, said a
last-minute posting of tenders was expected as brokers and banks
working on behalf of their clients typically wait until just
before the deadline expires. The tender offer was launched on
Aug. 7.
Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr and the city's Board of
Water Commissioners will decide whether enough bonds were
ultimately tendered and if sufficient savings can be achieved
through a bond refunding to raise money for the tender. The
water board has scheduled a meeting for Friday.
If U.S. Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing Detroit's
historic bankruptcy case, subsequently signs off on the bond
plan, the city could either sell up to $5.5 billion of the
refunding bonds on the municipal market next week through
Citigroup or privately place the debt with Citigroup and
other financial institutions.
Ahead of the tender expiration, the city released
preliminary sale documents late Tuesday for the possible bond
issues.
In a report this week, Janney Capital Markets said that in
some instances, the tender price Detroit is offering to existing
water and sewer bondholders "is well below recent trading
levels." The bonds are rated at junk levels.
