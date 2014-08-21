Aug 21 Bondholders of $5.2 billion of Detroit
water and sewer revenue bonds turned in only 28.34 percent of
the debt for repurchase by Thursday's expiration of the city's
tender offer, according to tender agent data.
Real-time data posted on the Internet by Bondholder
Communications Group showed nearly $1.47 billion of senior and
second lien bonds were tendered by the 5 p.m. Eastern Time
deadline set by the city when it announced on Aug. 7 the offer
to repurchase the debt.
Robert Apfel, Bondholder Communications president, said that
official results will be announced by Detroit on Friday.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris
Reese)