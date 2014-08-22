BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
DETROIT Aug 22 The Detroit Board of Water Commissioners agreed on Friday to repurchase nearly $1.5 billion of water and sewer revenue bonds tendered by investors by a deadline on Thursday.
Detroit, which filed the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy last year, launched the tender offer on Aug. 7 with the hope of attracting enough of the $5.2 billion of outstanding debt and replacing it with lower-cost bonds through a refinancing. (Reporting By Peter Suciu in Detroit, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Council to clarify status of existing and future legislation
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.