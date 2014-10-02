DETROIT Oct 2 The Wayne County Commission
approved the creation of a regional water authority on Thursday,
bringing to fruition a crucial part of Detroit's plan to exit
bankruptcy.
Last month, top officials in Detroit and three southeast
Michigan counties agreed to create the Great Lakes Water
Authority to govern regional water and sewer services and to
settle disputes over pension payments and revenue.
Under the agreement, the city and at least one of the
counties had to approve the deal. Detroit's city council signed
off on it two weeks ago. Oakland and Macomb county commissions
are expected to vote on the water authority soon.
As the city moved over the last year to restructure its $18
billion in debt and other obligations, the Detroit Water and
Sewerage Department became a major sticking point.
The counties initially objected to the city's proposal to
drain $428 million from the system over nine years to make
catch-up payments to Detroit's General Retirement Fund and to
cover some fees. Under the current deal, the new Great Lakes
Water Authority would be able to make a smaller lump-sum pension
payment.
Detroit will continue to own the water and sewer system and
lease it to the authority for $50 million a year for 40 years.
That money would allow for issuance of up to $800 million of
bonds to fix ageing pipes and other related infrastructure in
the city.
The authority will also have an affordability fund to help
customers who cannot pay their bills and to cap rate increases.
"Not only does this give Wayne County a seat at the
management table, it will limit water and sewerage rate
increases through the system to our communities for the next 10
years," said Wayne County Executive Robert Ficano in a
statement.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog and Lisa Lambert; Editing by David
Gregorio)