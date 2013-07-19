UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, July 19 Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that White House officials have been briefed on the situation in Detroit after the city filed for bankruptcy protection, but told reporters it was unclear whether the administration could help.
"Can we help Detroit?" Biden said in a response to a question from a reporter. "We don't know."
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts