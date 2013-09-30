Sept 30 Detroit is poised to default on about
$641 million of its general obligation bonds on Tuesday, an
event that is likely to spur a legal challenge over Detroit's
decision to take tax money earmarked for bond payments and apply
it instead to city needs.
About $411 million of the bonds targeted for default were
subject to voter approval and raise money through property
taxes, called millages.
A default on bonds that had been considered secured
obligations could give rise to a claim that it is a violation of
Michigan's constitution, which prohibits diverting revenue from
tax millages to alternative purposes.
If the city does default, bondholders can still expect to
receive payments, but the funds will come from bond insurance
policies purchased by Detroit as its financial picture weakened
in recent years.
Kevyn Orr, the state-appointed emergency manager who has
been running the city since March, first warned bondholders on
June 14 that he was labeling nearly $641 million of unlimited
tax and limited tax general obligation debt outstanding as
unsecured.
His plan to pay pennies on the dollar to unsecured
creditors, including general obligation bondholders, through the
future sale of notes is the template for Detroit's
reorganization plan should the city be deemed eligible to remain
in federal bankruptcy court, according to Orr's spokesman, Bill
Nowling.
With Detroit sinking under more than $18 billion of debt and
other obligations, Orr on July 18 filed what would be the
biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
"It seen pretty clear, you need to stop collecting the
millage," said Eric Lupher, director of local affairs at the
Citizens Research Council of Michigan, a non-partisan public
affairs research group.
The constitution prevents revenue from tax millages from
being diverted to cover a city's operational expenses. The
millage "is only used to pay principal and interest. You just
can't ignore that now because you need the money," Lupher said.
Anthony Minghine, associate executive director of the
Michigan Municipal League, said that if any Michigan city were
to tap debt service millage for operating purposes outside of
bankruptcy proceeding the move would definitely be called into
question.
"A (property tax) millage was levied for a specific purpose
and if you don't use it for that purpose -- I want my money
back," he said, referring to property taxpayers who may not
agree with diverting the money. He added that it was unclear how
voter-approved general obligation bonds will fare in Detroit's
bankruptcy case.
Orr has said all unsecured debt is subject to immediate
moratoria on payments, and the bonds that come due Tuesday are
the second to fall under the moratorium after the city defaulted
on $1.45 billion of pension debt in June.
The purpose of the moratorium was "to conserve cash so that
(Detroit) can continue to provide essential services to its
citizens," Orr said in his June 14 statement. His office pegged
principal and interest payments on the city's general obligation
bonds at $129 million in fiscal 2014, which began July 1.
Nowling and Michigan officials have declined to comment on
the plan for the tax revenue earmarked for paying off Detroit's
voter-approved general obligation bonds.
Of $1 billion of outstanding debt carrying Detroit's general
obligation pledge, Orr has said he believes only $349 million of
limited and unlimited tax general obligation bonds and nearly
$90 million of notes and loans should be considered secured
liabilities of the city.
Orr's office may shed some light on the situation later this
week. Nowling said "the city will discuss its rationale for
making any payment decision after it has made it."
Detroit bondholders can receive full payment on general
obligation debt thanks to insurance policies purchased by the
city.
Assured Guaranty, a major insurer of Detroit's bonds, said
in a statement that it will meet its obligations under the
policy sold to the city. "As always, investors that hold bonds
insured by Assured Guaranty can be certain that they will
continue to receive uninterrupted full and timely payment of
scheduled principal and interest when due," it said in a
statement.
Assured insures about $187 million of Detroit's unlimited
tax general obligation bonds and $17.7 million of the city's
limited tax bonds as of the end of fiscal 2012, according to a
debt summary from Orr's office.
Other bond insurers -- National Public Finance Guarantee
Corp, the public finance subsidiary of MBIA Inc.; Ambac
Assurance Corp; and Syncora Guarantee -- also said they would
make payments on Detroit debt they insure.
Ahead of the default, Fitch Ratings on Monday dropped
Detroit's current credit rating to the lowest level of D, from
C, affecting $613.8 million of limited and unlimited tax
general obligation bonds.
In a report earlier this month, Fitch noted there is little
precedent for classifying unlimited tax general obligation bonds
as unsecured debt. Should a bankruptcy court approve Detroit's
treatment of these bonds as unsecured debt, Fitch will reassess
its ratings of tax-supported debt ratings within Michigan and
perhaps the rest of the country, the firm said in a statement.
Frank Shafroth, director of the State and Local Government
Leadership Center at George Mason University, said Detroit's
treatment of unlimited tax general obligation bonds has a "fair
chance" of getting appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme
Court if the bankruptcy court goes along with the move.
Detroit's historic bankruptcy filing and the uncertainty it
is causing in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market has
grabbed the attention of regulators and others.
John Cross, head of the Securities and Exchange Commission's
Office of Municipal Securities, said the office is closely
following developments in Detroit's case with an eye toward
implications it could have for general obligation bonds and
public pensions beyond Detroit.
Allen Robertson, the newly elected president of the National
Association of Bond Lawyers, said his group will be looking at
general obligation bonds in the context of disclosure and
bankruptcy cases like Detroit's. If the bankruptcy court agrees
with Orr's handling of general obligation bonds, he said,
investors and others would probably reconsider their assumptions
about full faith and credit pledges on debt.