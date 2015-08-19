Aug 19 Detroit's post-bankruptcy debut in the U.S. municipal bond market on Wednesday resulted in hefty yields for $245 million of bonds.

Tax-exempt bonds totaling $134.7 million were priced at par with a top yield of 4.50 percent in 2029. Nearly $110.3 million of taxable bonds maturing in 2022 were priced at par with a 4.60 percent coupon.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog Editing by W Simon)