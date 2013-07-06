By Karen Pierog and Steve Neavling
July 5 The city of Detroit filed a lawsuit
against bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc claiming the company
blocked an agreement the city hopes to conclude with major
creditors involving revenue from the city's three casinos.
The suit filed on Friday by Detroit's state-appointed
emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, focuses on the city's estimated
$15 million a month casino tax revenue. The city maintains
Syncora told U.S. Bank, which controls the casino funds that
were used as collateral in a deal with creditors, not to give up
to $11 million a month to Detroit.
The city said those funds were part of ongoing discussions
with creditors UBS AG and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and sought to have the funds released.
"Syncora has asserted rights it does not have over
collateral it does not need for the purpose of holding the City
hostage for ransom," said the lawsuit, filed at the Circuit
Court for Wayne County.
Fred Hnat, a managing director at Syncora, said the bond
insurer would have "no comment at this time."
The Wall Street Journal cited sources familiar with the
matter as saying the city believed Syncora was standing in the
way of a deal in which the creditors would get more than 70
cents on the dollar on nearly $340 million in secured debt.
In return, Detroit would receive $11 million a month in tax
revenue from its three casinos, funds that were used as
collateral to back the debt.
"Syncora was interfering with the city's ability to
restructure," emergency manager Orr told Reuters.
In the lawsuit, the city said the $11 million would be
sufficient to "fund the wages and salary of City fire fighters
for two months, or of City police officers for one
month."
Detroit has some $18.5 billion in long-term debt and Orr was
appointed by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to fix the city's
financial crisis. Orr has sweeping powers and is trying to
conclude deals with creditors to avoid bankruptcy.
In a news release, the city said at a hearing on Friday
afternoon that Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Annette
Berry "granted the city's request for a temporary restraining
order" and asked U.S. Bank to release the funds to the city.
Berry set a hearing for July 26 before Judge Jeanne Stempien
where Syncora "must show cause why further preliminary
injunction should be granted."
The Wayne County clerk could not be reached for comment.