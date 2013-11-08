Nov 8 Two insurance companies that guaranteed
payments on Detroit's voter-approved general obligation bonds
sued the city in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Friday over its Oct. 1
default on payments due bondholders.
National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation, the public
finance subsidiary of MBIA Inc, and Assured Guaranty
Municipal Corp claimed that the city's use of property
taxes levied exclusively to pay off the bonds for operating
expenses violated Michigan law.
The insurers asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, who
is currently determining whether Detroit is eligible for the
municipal bankruptcy it filed in July, to force the city to set
aside the tax money for bond payments. They also want to make
sure that tax money that had been earmarked for payment of the
bonds would not be tapped for Detroit's proposed $350 million
debtor-in-possession financing with Barclays PLC.