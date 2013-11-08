By Karen Pierog
Nov 8 Three insurance companies that guaranteed
payments on Detroit's voter-approved general obligation bonds
sued the city in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Friday over its Oct. 1
default on $9.37 million in payments due to bondholders.
National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, the public finance
subsidiary of MBIA Inc, and Assured Guaranty Municipal
Corp claimed Detroit violated Michigan law by paying
operating expenses using property taxes that had been levied
exclusively to pay off the bonds. Ambac Assurance Corp
separately filed a suit raising the same objections.
The insurers asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, who
is currently determining whether Detroit is eligible for
municipal bankruptcy, to force the city to set aside the tax
money for bond payments. They also want to make sure that tax
money that had been earmarked for payment of the bonds would not
be tapped for Detroit's proposed $350 million
debtor-in-possession financing with Barclays PLC.
Sinking under more than $18 billion of debt and other
liabilities, Detroit filed the biggest Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history on July 18.
Prior to the filing, Detroit's state-appointed emergency
manager, Kevyn Orr, included more than $400 million of the
city's voter-approved unlimited tax general obligation bonds in
a nearly $12 billion pile of debt he labeled as unsecured. Orr
said the city would cease payments on unsecured bonds, and that
unsecured creditors, including bondholders, would eventually be
paid just pennies on the dollar.
Orr's treatment of bonds backed by specific Detroit property
tax levies and the city's full-faith and credit pledge roiled
the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal market. General obligation
bonds traditionally are considered secured debt, making them one
of the safest bets for investors.
Detroit's Oct. 1 default on bonds caused insurers, including
National and Assured, to make most of the $9.37 million interest
payment to bondholders. The lawsuit claims Detroit publicly has
stated it intends to continue to levy the property taxes backing
the bonds, while not segregating the revenue from other city
funds.
"The city also has indicated that post-petition it is using
and intends to continue to use the restricted funds for payment
of its general operations. This conduct violates Michigan law,"
the lawsuit stated, adding that Detroit rejected "numerous
efforts" by the insurers to resolve the dispute consensually.
"Michigan's state law could not be more clear: the city is
required to segregate the pledged property taxes and then only
use them to pay debt service on the bonds," David Dubrow, an
attorney with Ambac's counsel Arent Fox, said in a
statement. "And bankruptcy law is equally clear on such matters:
Michigan law must be followed."
Assured in a statement said it is "prepared to work with the
emergency manager, governor and other stakeholders to achieve a
fair and equitable resolution for all parties that respects the
laws of the State of Michigan."
"The City is reviewing the suits and will respond
appropriately in court, but suffice it to say the City disagrees
with the allegations and characterizations made by the
plaintiffs," said Bill Nowling, spokesman for Detroit Emergency
Manager Kevyn Orr, who is named in the suit.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, who authorized Detroit's
bankruptcy filing, declined to comment on specifics of the
lawsuit, but said it was not surprising that new objections have
been raised. It is "just part of the process," he said.
Snyder said he was pleased that the bankruptcy court remains
the only venue for the resolution of all issues around Detroit's
insolvency dispute.
The lawsuit also raises concerns over a financing deal
Detroit reached with Barclays last month. The deal, which is
subject to bankruptcy court approval, would enable the city to
get out of costly interest-rate swap agreements at a discount
while providing funds to improve city services.
Under the deal, Detroit would pledge its income tax and
casino tax revenue to secure the loan from Barclays. If those
funds prove insufficient, net cash proceeds from any potential
monetization of city assets exceeding $10 million would serve as
collateral for the debtor-in-possession loan.
The bond insurers' lawsuit asks the court to prohibit
Detroit from giving any creditors a "super-priority status"
allowing them to tap into the property tax money earmarked for
the bonds.
The two insurers said in the lawsuit they guaranteed
payments on about $233 million of the estimated $369 million of
Detroit unlimited tax general obligation bonds outstanding as of
June 30.
National, which made a $2.3 million payment to bondholders
in the wake of the default, insured voter-approved bonds Detroit
sold in 2001 and 2002, according to the lawsuit. Assured, which
insured bonds sold in 1999, 2005 and 2008, paid bondholders $4.2
million.
The next payment date for the bonds is April 1 when nearly
$47.6 million in principal and interest is due to bondholders,
the lawsuit said.