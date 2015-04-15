April 15 A bill aimed at reducing interest rate
costs for an upcoming public sale of bonds Detroit initially
issued in December to finance its exit from bankruptcy passed
the Michigan House on Wednesday after winning approval from the
state Senate last month.
Detroit, which exited the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy
on Dec. 10, privately placed $275 million of variable-rate bonds
with Barclays Capital. As part of the city's U.S. Bankruptcy
Court-approved plan, that debt is due to be sold in the U.S.
municipal market in a fixed-rate mode by May 9. The deal will
mark the city's first post-bankruptcy public bond sale.
The bill, which will return to the Senate to be enrolled
before heading to Governor Rick Snyder to be signed into law,
would boost security for the bonds by placing a specific
statutory lien on Detroit income tax revenue pledged to pay off
the debt. The move is expected to result in investment grade
ratings for the bonds, which in turn would save Detroit $2
million to $3 million in annual interest costs, according to a
Michigan House Fiscal Agency analysis of the bill.
Proceeds from the bonds were earmarked for retiring a prior
$120 million Barclays loan to the city, to pay certain creditor
claims from the bankruptcy and to finance city improvements.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Matthew
Lewis)