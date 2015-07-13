CHICAGO, July 13 Detroit's public sale of $275
million of bonds that financed the city's exit from bankruptcy
is expected in the first half of August, a city official said on
Monday.
John Naglick, the city's deputy chief financial officer,
said ratings for the bonds are expected late this month, with
investor presentations and pricing scheduled for the first two
weeks of August.
The deal will mark Detroit's first public bond sale since it
exited the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy on Dec. 10.
Detroit last year privately placed $275 million of
variable-rate bonds with Barclays Capital to finance its
bankruptcy exit. As part of the city's U.S. Bankruptcy
Court-approved plan, that debt was due to be sold in the U.S.
municipal market in a fixed-rate mode by May 9. The city
obtained an extension to that deadline while awaiting final
action on a Michigan bill aimed at boosting security for the
bonds, as well as for the completion of a fiscal 2014 financial
audit that has since been released.
The Michigan law places a specific statutory lien on Detroit
income tax revenue pledged to pay off the debt. The city is
hoping the stronger payment pledge on the bonds will result in
investment grade ratings and lower interest rates that could
save it as much as $30 million over the life of the issue.
Proceeds from the privately placed bonds were earmarked for
retiring a prior $120 million Barclays loan to the city, to pay
certain creditor claims from the bankruptcy and to finance city
improvements.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)