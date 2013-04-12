* Budget would increase city's deficit by 16 pct to $380 mln
* Mayor signals intent to play major role in setting course
* Newly appointed emergency manager to have final say
* 2013-14 spending plan must be adopted by June 30
By Steve Neavling
DETROIT, April 12 Detroit Mayor Dave Bing
proposed a $1 billion budget on Friday that allows the deficit
to balloon to $380 million, despite a financial crisis that led
the state to appoint Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr to take over
the city's purse strings.
At nearly the same time on Friday, Orr issued an order
underscoring that it is the emergency manager, not city
officials, who has final say on appropriations, contracts and
other substantive matters. Any such acts "will not be valid or
effective unless and until approved by the Emergency Manager or
designee in writing," Orr wrote in his Order No. 3.
The order does allow the city to take all actions necessary
to deliver city services. Orr has final say over the city
budget, and the state law creating the emergency manager
position requires Orr to deliver a financial and operating plan
for Detroit by May 9.
Bing's proposal to council represents the first major action
by the mayor since Orr took his position on March 25. It also is
a sign of his intent to play a significant role in setting the
city's political and budgetary course, in apparent hope Orr will
focus chiefly on reducing the city's $14 billion in long-term
debt.
"He is not here to run the city day-to-day," Bing said at a
news conference. "That is not his strength. His expertise is
long-term debt."
Orr's spokesman, Bill Nowling, said the emergency manager is
acting carefully in hopes the city's elected officials can meet
the annual budget demands and continue to keep the budgeting
process transparent.
"It serves no purpose to come in with a heavy hand," Nowling
said of Orr, a bankruptcy lawyer and turnaround expert. "It's
important for the elected council and mayor to weigh in. That is
going to position us to work on restructuring the long-term
problems."
Those structural problems include pension and healthcare
costs. Healthcare payments to current and former employees make
up a third of the city's general fund budget. The $380 million
deficit is up 16 percent from last year's $327 million in red
ink.
Bing's 2013-14 spending plan, which by law must be adopted
by June 30 when the prior spending plan expires, calls for
continued mandatory furlough days - one unpaid day every two
weeks for city workers - and a $4 million reduction in the city
council's $11.2 million budget. But it avoided any sweeping cuts
to spending on public safety, transportation, blight removal,
public lighting and parks and recreation.
"I don't think we can cut anything else and still be
functional," Bing said.
City officials alerted the firefighters union on Thursday
that the city plans to impose a new contract on the Detroit Fire
Fighters Association without negotiating with the union.
Bing's budget also proposes revenue increases, including
jumps ranging from 15 to 50 percent on various city fees.
Bing said he is optimistic that he and the council will
continue to play an important role in the city's future and its
delivery of services.
"If we do what we're supposed to do, I can't see the
emergency manager making significant changes," he said.
Nowling said Orr plans to pore over the spending plan in the
coming weeks before making any decisions.