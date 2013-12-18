Dec 18 The value of the collection at the
Detroit Institute of Arts falls within a range from $454 million
up to $867 million, auction house Christie's said in its final
report to the city's state-appointed emergency manager Kevyn
Orr.
The appraisal only covered works owned by the city of
Detroit, which account for only around 5 percent of the museum's
66,000 works. The appraisal is marginally above a preliminary
estimate from Christie's, which gave a maximum value of $866
million to the works owned by the city.
Emergency manager Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
protection for Detroit in July and is seeking ways to pay off
creditors and fund basic services once the city emerges from
bankruptcy.