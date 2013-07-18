NEW YORK, July 18 The city of Detroit filed for
bankruptcy on Thursday, making it the largest-ever municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history and marking a new low for a city that
was the cradle of the U.S. automotive industry.
In a letter accompanying the filing, Michigan's Governor Rick
Snyder said he had approved a request from Detroit Emergency
Manager Kevyn Orr to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection
saying "it is clear that the financial emergency in Detroit
cannot be successfully addressed outside of such a filing, and
it is the only reasonable alternative that is available."The
ROBERT AMODEO, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT WESTERN ASSET IN NEW
YORK:
"You'd like to hope that it is isolated. This should not
come as a surprise to the market place. You'd like to think that
the prices already reflect this distress but we'll see tomorrow.
It's a little too late to see.
"We wil see tomorrow morning. It is an important case in
terms of treatment of different kinds of debt, secured vs
unsecured, pension obligations and so forth. It's a very complex
landscape and it's one that's going to be watched very closely
by municipal investors."
RICHARD CICCARONE, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF MCDONNELL INVESTMENT
MANAGEMENT:
Despite recent statements by emergency manager Kevyn Orr
that he hoped to resolve any bankruptcy filing in less than a
year, "it's going to be a long, drawn out process".
"I just don't see that happening. They're dealing with very
difficult issues in which there's not very much court precedent
for a major city in this arena."
"Detroit is not reflective of all cities in the country.
"This one was anticipated as a possibility for years, even
before the credit crisis occurred. It was only the political
support of the state which was helping keep them out [of
bankruptcy] earlier. They were on life support. I think Michigan
had a difficult decision to make here. They had to deal with an
issue in which you have such a dramatic decline in your
population base That's a humongous challenge."
(On the market) "It does provide some trembling and
consternation."
"The biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy ever filed comes at a
time when the market for municipal bonds is already shaky.
Outflows from municipal bond funds have been high.
"When you put a credit event together with outflows, you
increase the initial risk [of a negative market reaction] until
it works itself out. Everybody will go through a sorting out
process."
"The real tremble to the bond market would be if the courts
undo the secured general obligation."
On the municipal bond market, Detroit bonds and notes traded on
Thursday at record high yields, said Dominic Vonella at
Municipal Market Data.
The taxable June 15 2035 bonds traded at 38.5 percent with a
yield of 16 percent. That compares with a trade at 76 and a
yield of 8.39 percent in mid May.