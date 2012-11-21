* City risks running out of cash by the end of December
* City council president wants to meet with Mayor this week
* He suggests appointing a law firm that city council can
accept
DETROIT, Nov 20 Detroit will not get a
much-needed $10 million after the city council rejected on
Tuesday a contract to hire a law firm that was part of a deal to
keep the city on track to overhaul its finances.
The state of Michigan and its biggest city, Detroit,
announced a deal last week that includes several milestones the
city must achieve in the next month to receive the $10 million
by Tuesday and another $20 million by Dec. 14.
The setback leaves the city at risk of running out of cash
by the end of December if it does not meet those goals.
In a voice vote, the city council rejected a contract for
the law firm of Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone to provide
legal advice and to handle litigation related to implementing a
financial stability agreement designed to fix city finances.
The rejection "means the city will not receive the first $10
million scheduled for release today," said Mayor Dave Bing in a
statement issued right after the vote.
Mayor Bing said the rejection of the contract will make it
more difficult for Detroit to maintain positive cash flow.
"It will be more difficult for the city to maintain its
liquidity until the receipt of property tax revenues beginning
in January. Today's vote is one more example of how city council
has stalled our efforts to bring financial stability to the city
of Detroit," the mayor said in the statement.
Detroit has struggled with its finances for many years as
the city's population has dwindled and the automotive industry
that once drove economic activity in the Motor City has
diminished.
The city of 700,000 has been criticized by state officials
for slow progress on financial reforms. It needs the money to
avoid running out of cash by the end of the year. The Michigan
Finance Authority raised $137 million for Detroit earlier this
year through a debt sale. While Detroit received some of that
money, Michigan Treasury officials tied another $30 million to
Detroit's progress on reforms.
"If the milestones are not completed, the funds will not be
released from escrow," Caleb Buhs, spokesman for the Michigan
Treasury Department, told Reuters.
"The actions Detroit must take for the treasurer to release
the funds from escrow were clearly established in the Memorandum
of Understanding, sent to the mayor and city council last week,"
Buhs said.
City Council President Charles Pugh blamed Bing for the
setback. "Why is Mayor Bing putting the city's finances at risk
by marrying himself to one law firm?" he told reporters, adding
he wants to meet with the mayor this week to choose a law firm
that the council can accept.
Council members raised several objections about Miller
Canfield, including potential conflicts of interest in the work
it performs for the city and the state and the scope of the
contract. Some questioned whether the contract was legal under
the city's charter because it was neither prepared nor approved
by the city's chief on-staff lawyer.
Projections presented by city officials to Detroit's
oversight board earlier this month showed the city's weekly cash
flow at just $4.1 million in mid-December before dropping to a
negative $4.8 million at the end of the year.
Detroit's financial advisory board was created under an
agreement that allowed Detroit to avoid the appointment of an
emergency manager to run the city while giving the state some
oversight and allowing the mayor to disregard collective
bargaining agreements with unions.
The city council did approve on Tuesday a contract with
Ernst & Young to provide cash-flow analysis for 2013. This was
another condition set in the deal with the state.
Pugh said the council had previously approved a contract with
consulting and actuarial firm Milliman for pension services,
which was also a condition of the deal. While the council is
officially scheduled to be in recess until early next year, Pugh
said it could come back in a special session at any time.
Also on Tuesday, the council rejected a nearly $48 million
contract with St. Paul-based EMA Inc to run some of the city's
water and sewer department.
Detroit faced a cash crisis this summer that led to warning
it could default on some bonds. The cash crunch and default were
averted by the bond sale.