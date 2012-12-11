Dec 11 Detroit will get $10 million after its city council took action on Tuesday on key measures tied to financial reforms, but the state of Michigan still launched a review that could culminate in an emergency financial manager for the city.

Terry Stanton, a spokesman for Michigan's Treasury Department, said the council's action met conditions agreed to by the state and Mayor Dave Bing for the release of $10 million of money raised through a bond sale earlier this year.

He added that department began a 30-day preliminary review of the cash-strapped city's finances on Tuesday.