DETROIT, June 14 Detroit's creditors will begin
to learn on Friday morning what they can recover without driving
the financially troubled city into bankruptcy when the city's
emergency manager unveils his restructuring plan.
Manager Kevyn Orr has dropped hints that creditors would
fare better by compromising now rather than in court should he
opt to file what would be the biggest municipal bankruptcy in
U.S. history.
He has begun laying a choice before creditors: Work with him
by accepting cuts to what they are owed, or face the prospect of
a Chapter 9 bankruptcy proceeding where they might have little
influence on the outcome.
"I have a very powerful statute," Orr said at his first
meeting with the public on Monday, referring to Michigan's new
emergency manager law. "I have an even more powerful Chapter 9.
I don't want to use it, but I am going to accomplish this job.
That will happen."
Orr, the bankruptcy attorney Michigan officials tapped in
March to run the city as emergency manager, has summoned public
labor unions, bondholders, bond insurers and others to a Detroit
airport hotel to present a 200-page restructuring plan.
With Michigan's biggest city buckling under more than $15
billion of debt, high unemployment and a sinking population
base, Orr has contended Detroit is on an unsustainable path and
that there is a 50/50 chance of a bankruptcy filing.
It would be a first for a major U.S. city as New York,
Philadelphia and Cleveland all avoided formal bankruptcy
filings, noted Jim Spiotto, a municipal bankruptcy expert at law
firm Chapman and Cutler.
"The perception in the market today is that major
municipalities don't file for Chapter 9," Spiotto said. "They
are a safe investment and they will find a way to refinance and
restructure. If that perception changes, that could increase the
cost of borrowing" for Detroit.
Historically, bondholders have not lost the principal amount
owed them as a result of financial restructurings of major
cities.
Local media reports say that Orr will push creditors in his
restructuring report to take as little as 10 cents for each
dollar the city owes. Orr's spokesman declined to comment on the
reports.
INSURERS LIKELY FIRST TO NEGOTIATE
Unlike in corporate Chapter 11 bankruptcies, judges have
more limited powers in a municipal Chapter 9 proceeding. A judge
in a Detroit bankruptcy could not replace Orr, liquidate the
city, or force it to sell assets or raise taxes.
"All the protections for creditors in Chapter 11 are not
applicable in Chapter 9," said Laura Bartell, a law professor at
Wayne State University in Detroit.
Bartell added that the Friday meeting was just round one in
a process that will take weeks.
"Of course this is going to be tough," Bartell said. "This
is a massive financial morass with so many people and so many
different interests."
In the meantime, Detroit's emergency manager says he intends
to remain current on the city's debt payments including about
$34 million due to owners of pension debt on June 15.
Heightened concerns that Detroit's bondholders face payment
risks due to a possible bankruptcy filing or debt restructuring
led to credit rating downgrades deeper into the junk category
for Detroit's bonds by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday and Moody's Investors Service on Thursday.
Much of Detroit's debt is insured, giving bondholders
protection against future defaults. Two of the insurers, MBIA,
Inc and Assured Guaranty, will have someone
at the Friday meeting, according to their spokespersons.
James Schwartz, head of municipal credit research at
BlackRock, said he expects insurers to be at the front lines in
negotiations with the city. That is a role bond insurers have
played in the case of Alabama's Jefferson County, which is in
the midst of the current biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.
Also listening intently for details on Friday will be the
presidents of the unions that represent Detroit's workers, from
civil service to firefighters to police officers.
Depending on what Orr has to say on Friday, several dozen to
several hundred police and firefighters may decide to retire
rather than wait for an emergency manager-imposed new contract,
union leaders said this week.
"We're going to lose the institutional knowledge and much of
our leadership because they will not tell us what we need to
know in order to make decisions for our families," said Dan
McNamara, president of the 915-member Detroit Firefighters
Association.