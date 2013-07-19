July 19 Detroit became the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy on Thursday, opening the way for a protracted court battle between the city and its creditors. Below is a break down of the major components of Detroit's $18.5 billion of liabilities: Special revenue bonds* $5.85 bln Pension-related certificates $1.43 bln Unlimited and limited tax $1.13 bln general obligation bonds liabilities Swap liabilities $343.6 mln Other liabilities $300 $300 mln Unfunded OPEB liabilities** $5.7 bln Pension liabilities $3.5 bln * Includes $2.82 bln in sewage bonds and $2.52 bln in water supply bonds, among other issues ** Other Post Employment Benefits, including retiree health care costs Source: City of Detroit Proposal for Creditors, June 14, 2013 (Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Christopher Wilson)