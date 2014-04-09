April 9 Bond insurer FGIC Corp. on Wednesday
said it has received proposals from "credible third parties" for
acquiring or monetizing the Detroit Institute of Arts'
collection that would generate $1 billion to $2 billion for the
bankrupt city.
FGIC said estimated proceeds from the indications of
interest would generate revenue "significantly higher than the
currently proposed 'Grand Bargain'," referring to a proposal
that would raise roughly $815 million from the state, private
donors and several foundations to pay the city for the entire
collection.
The four proposals FGIC said it received range from an offer
to buy a small percentage of the DIA collection for between $896
million to $1.473 billion to using the collection as security
for a loan to the city of up to $2 billion, FGIC said.
