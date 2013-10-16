DETROIT Oct 16 A U.S. Department of Justice
attorney on Wednesday defended the legality of Chapter 9
municipal bankruptcy in the second day of hearings addressing
legal issues surrounding Detroit's bankruptcy case.
Municipal bankruptcy does not infringe on states' rights
because the state needs to authorize Chapter 9 filing by a local
government, Matthew Troy, an attorney in the Justice
Department's Civil Division, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven
Rhodes, who is overseeing the case.
"It's the state's decision," Troy said.
A union attorney argued on Tuesday the bankruptcy process
erodes states' accountability under their constitutions by
ceding their responsibility for financial management within
their borders to the federal bankruptcy court. [ID: nL1N0I524L]
With Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's permission, Detroit
filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history on July
18, and a trial to determine the city's eligibility for
bankruptcy protection is scheduled for next week. That trial
will determine whether the city is insolvent and if it engaged
in good-faith negotiations with its creditors or that those
negotiations were not possible due to a huge number of
creditors.
Detroit unions, retirees and other creditors have filed
numerous objections to the bankruptcy filing and this week's
two-day hearing was meant to address their legal objections,
including whether Chapter 9 itself is constitutional.
Unions and retirees are concerned that in bankruptcy their
pension benefits will be cut, and they have argued that the
state's constitution protects pension benefits from being
diminished.
Troy urged Rhodes not to make any decision regarding the
constitutionality of Chapter 9 at this early stage in Detroit's
bankruptcy process.
"Do you really have to do this now?" Troy asked. "Should you
make this reach in declaring that a statute, which has
effectively been upheld for 75 years, is unconstitutional right
now?"
Michigan Assistant Attorney General Margaret Nelson also
spoke before the court on Wednesday, arguing that Michigan's
emergency manager law, which set out the process for Detroit to
file for bankruptcy, is constitutional. She also said the city's
bankruptcy filing is in line with Michigan's constitutional
protections for public pension benefits because no benefits have
been cut yet.
The 11 parties that offered legal objections to Detroit's
bankruptcy filing on Tuesday had their rebuttals, originally
scheduled for Wednesday, postponed until Oct. 21.