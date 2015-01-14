(In Jan. 13 item, corrects Muskegon to Muskegon Heights in
penultimate paragraph)
WASHINGTON Jan 13 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
appointed a new emergency manager to Detroit Public Schools on
Tuesday, a fresh attempt at fixing budget problems that span
nearly a decade.
Darnell Earley, emergency manager of the nearby town of
Flint since September 2013, immediately replaced Jack Martin,
who has completed his 18-month tenure of managing the district's
budget.
Turning around the school system's finances, as well as its
academic performance, is key to rebuilding the city of Detroit,
which emerged from the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy in
November, Earley said at a press conference.
"I am convinced that the final draft of the story of
Detroit's rebirth won't be completed until the chapter on
Detroit Public Schools is rewritten," he said. "That revision is
now some six years in drafting, with at least another 18 months
of editing yet to be done."
When Detroit exited bankruptcy, Mayor Mike Duggan said the
city should focus on ending the school system's financial
emergency, which was first declared in 2008 by then-Governor
Jennifer Granholm.
The district has run deficits since 2006. It expects a
budget gap this fiscal year of $125.75 million, with revenues of
$664.8 million, according to its budget.
Over the last five years the system has cut spending by $225
million.
Earley will operate under a 2012 Michigan law intended to
bring fiscal stability to struggling school districts and local
governments. It included possible 18-month appointments of
emergency managers.
Speaking at the conference, Snyder, a Republican who was
recently re-elected, said public schools in the Motor City had
made large improvements in terms of class attendance and
academic achievement. He credited Martin with stabilizing
enrollment after two decades of declines.
Nonetheless, Snyder added, a financial emergency remains.
"Have we gotten where we need to be?" he said. "The answer
is 'no.'"
The state has also declared financial emergencies for the
Benton Harbor area, Highland Park, Pontiac and Muskegon Heights
public school systems, although not all are under manager
control.
Earley said Flint's elected leaders will take back control
of the city's budget in 90 days and its current financial
adviser Jerry Ambrose will assume the role of emergency manager
through April.
