April 30 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on
Thursday proposed a dramatic restructuring of Detroit's public
school system, which remains financially and academically
troubled despite years of state oversight.
The governor's plan would split the district into two
entities. The Detroit Public Schools, run by a state-appointed
emergency manager, and its elected school board would continue
to exist but only for the purpose of eliminating the district's
$483 million operating deficit.
A new Detroit Education District, managed by a seven-member
board initially appointed by the governor and Detroit's mayor,
would take operating control of the schools. Another appointed
commission would hire an education manager to run the school
system.
"The schools will be a vital part of Detroit's continuing
comeback, and this plan represents state and city leaders
working together on a long-term solution," Snyder said in a
statement.
While Detroit shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of
debt and obligations when it exited the biggest-ever U.S.
municipal bankruptcy in December, the city's school district has
been unable to shake off a state-declared financial emergency
that dates back to 2008.
In anticipation of the Republican governor's announcement,
the Detroit Federation of Teachers bussed members to the state
capitol to protest. The ensuing teacher shortage forced the
closure of 18 schools on Thursday.
The Detroit Public Schools has been struggling with falling
enrollment, a high debt load that includes about $1.8 billion of
outstanding bonds, and poor academic performance. Only a small
percentage of high school students are proficient in math and
science.
Snyder's plan, which requires legislative approval, would
maintain $72 million in existing annual property taxes to allow
Detroit Public Schools to eliminate the operating deficit over
about seven years. Michigan, in turn, would send the new Detroit
Education District up to $72 million in additional funding,
depending on enrollment.
Michigan's Republican House Speaker, Kevin Cotter, said all
options will be on the table to "truly change the direction of
education" in Detroit. Guiding principles he released warned
against raiding Michigan's school aid fund "to pay off legacy
debt of any one district."
Snyder said his plan was not a Detroit Public Schools
bailout, noting that the state guarantees payments on much of
the school district's bonds.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)