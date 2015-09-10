Sept 10 The Detroit Public Schools' $121 million
of one-year notes were priced on Thursday to yield 5.75 percent,
a rate 25 times higher than the yield on top-rated municipal
debt due in a year.
The revenue notes, which mature next August, were rated
SP-3, the short-term rating equivalent of "junk" from Standard &
Poor's and were priced by J.P. Morgan Securities at par with a
5.75 percent coupon.
One-year debt on Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A
scale yields 0.23 percent.
John Barton, director of the Michigan Finance Authority, the
conduit issuer for the school district's notes, said the
effective rate for the notes, which includes cost of issuance,
could reach as much as 6.5 percent.
"We accomplished what we were going to do: to provide (the
district) cashflow," he said, noting that the low S&P rating and
the fact the notes have a fourth lien on the district's state
school aid payments were underlying factors in the pricing.
A spokeswoman for the district declined to comment on the
note sale.
The public school system has been in a state-declared
financial emergency since 2008 and is currently run by a
state-appointed emergency manager. Unlike the city of Detroit,
whose emergency manager filed the biggest-ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy in 2013, Detroit Public Schools has not turned to
federal bankruptcy court to deal with its debts. However, the
district has warned potential investors that its emergency
manager could recommend a bankruptcy filing in the future.
The city exited bankruptcy last December after shedding
about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)