By Steve Neavling
DETROIT Feb 19 An expert panel concluded on
Tuesday that Detroit faces a fiscal emergency in a city plagued
by "operational dysfunction," leaving Governor Rick Snyder with
a controversial decision of whether to declare a financial
takeover by the state.
If Snyder does decide to appoint an emergency financial
manager for Detroit, that person could decide that the city's
only course for survival would be a bankruptcy filing, the most
feared and radical action that could be taken.
Michigan's treasurer, Andy Dillon, who was part of the
six-member review team, said he did not expect the city, General
Motors' home town, to be forced into bankruptcy.
The review team appointed by Snyder said Detroit, which has
been hemorrhaging cash amid a declining population and a
decimated economy, has not made the financial decisions that
will put the city on a path to recovery.
"The team collectively believes the city needs assistance in
making the difficult decisions necessary to achieve the
significant reforms that are so crucial to the city's long-term
viability," Dillon said in a statement.
The report did not officially recommend the appointment of
an outside manager, although Dillon said the review team
believes one is needed. The team felt the decision should be
left up to Snyder, he said.
Snyder, a Republican, plans to review the report "carefully
and closely," according to spokeswoman Sara Wurfel.
"He won't make a determination immediately, but sooner
rather than later," she added. Snyder has 30 days to act on the
report.
Detroit has faced the steepest population decline of any
American city in recent decades. Once the fifth largest U.S.
city that shined as the birthplace of the U.S. automotive
industry and Motown music, it now ranks 18th with about 700,000
people -- after suffering a 25 percent decline in population
between 2000 and 2010.
With the exodus of residents and jobs as the auto industry
contracted, the city has suffered from declining tax revenue and
rising crime while saddled with the infrastructure and labor
costs of a bygone era.
The report described a chaotic administration of the city.
For example, it said Police Department and city officials gave
differing figures on police staffing, and the review team could
not resolve the discrepancies.
"Operational dysfunction contributes to the city's serious
financial problem," the report said."
Ronald Goldsberry, an independent consultant and member of
the review team, cited Detroit's burden of "chronic deficits and
its long-term liabilities" in the report's statement.
SPLIT VIEW ON BANKRUPTCY
Dillon said at a press conference that he did not anticipate
a bankruptcy filing by Detroit, which if it were to occur would
be the biggest municipal filing in U.S. history.
"I do think we can navigate around this," Dillon said.
Others were less sanguine on the subject. State Senator Jack
Brandenburg, one of the Republicans who constitute the majority
in the state legislature, said Snyder will have no choice but to
appoint an emergency manager for Detroit.
"And the (manager) is going to have to take the city into
bankruptcy," he said.
Even if an emergency financial manager did recommend a
bankruptcy filing, a panel of state officials could block such a
move.
The review team's recommendation is just the latest step in
Detroit's long battle to get its financial house in order. The
city has been under state scrutiny for more than a year,
struggling to avoid a state takeover amid its mounting debt
problems.
Detroit residents on Tuesday said that if the state does
take over city affairs, for them the worst may be yet to come,
as they fear more cuts and hardship.
"The state wants to tear up our city," said Kelsey Adams, a
lifelong resident of Detroit. "We can't let that happen."
DEFICITS AND DEBT
Snyder has said that he has compiled a "short list" of
candidates qualified for a position of emergency manager should
he decide one is needed. Any appointment would be controversial
because the manager could sell assets, lay off workers and
renegotiate labor contracts. Every step of the process could be
challenged in court.
Detroit Mayor David Bing and the city council would stand to
lose much of their power if an emergency manager is appointed.
"If the governor decides to appoint an emergency financial
manager, he or she, like my administration, is going to need
resources -- particularly in the form of cash and additional
staff," Bing said in a statement after the report was released.
The report said Detroit continues to deplete its cash
reserves and faces a cash deficit of $100 million by June 30
without significant spending cuts. The city has long-term
liabilities including pensions exceeding $14 billion, it said.
Snyder assembled the review team in December after slow
progress on restructuring Detroit's sagging finances and
operations under an April 2012 consent agreement between the
city and Michigan.