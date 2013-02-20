Feb 19 A review team named by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to
scrutinize Detroit's finances concluded that the city faces a financial
emergency and needs help to make difficult decisions. It is now up to Snyder to
decide whether to declare a state takeover over the city's finances. Detroit,
the state's biggest city, has been grappling with a gaping deficit amid a
cratering population and declining jobs base.
