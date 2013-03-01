DETROIT, March 1 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Friday officially declared Detroit in a fiscal emergency, setting the stage for the state to appoint an outside manager to oversee the city's finances.

The Republican governor announced that he agreed with a Feb. 19 report by a six-member team of experts that concluded Michigan's largest city is in dire financial shape and a plan put in place last April to aid Detroit was not working.

Detroit officials now have 10 days to request a hearing with the governor about his decision.