PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT, March 1 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Friday officially declared Detroit in a fiscal emergency, setting the stage for the state to appoint an outside manager to oversee the city's finances.
The Republican governor announced that he agreed with a Feb. 19 report by a six-member team of experts that concluded Michigan's largest city is in dire financial shape and a plan put in place last April to aid Detroit was not working.
Detroit officials now have 10 days to request a hearing with the governor about his decision.
March 8 U.S. electronics chain RadioShack Corp filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday for the second time in a little over two years, faced with a challenging retail environment and an unsatisfying partnership with wireless provider Sprint Corp.
* General Wireless Operations Inc files for voluntary bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for district of delaware - court filing