LANSING Mich. Feb 28 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder will officially declare a financial emergency for Detroit on Friday, paving the way for a state takeover of the city, a state government source said on Thursday.

At a forum in Detroit, the Republican governor will endorse the Feb. 19 findings of a six-member review team that concluded the city's dire financial situation constituted an emergency, according to the source.

The governor's move will trigger a 10-day deadline for the city to request a hearing with Snyder on his determination, and will likely result in the appointment of an emergency financial manager to manage its fiscal affairs.