Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
DETROIT, March 14 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Thursday appointed bankruptcy and restructuring lawyer Kevyn Orr as Detroit's emergency financial manager in a state takeover of the city that could ultimately lead to Detroit filing for municipal bankruptcy.
The appointment followed Snyder's declaration that Michigan's biggest city faces a fiscal emergency, and that Detroit leaders have been unable to manage the crisis on their own.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.