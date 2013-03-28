* City needs to show results before funds come from state
* One-time assistance to put Detroit back on its feet
possible
* Michigan coffers have no evident surplus for Detroit
By Dawson Bell
LANSING, Mich. March 28 The newly appointed
emergency manager for the City of Detroit has an impressive
resume, sweeping powers and at least a temporary reservoir of
good will as he seeks a financial turnaround of Michigan's
biggest and nearly bankrupt city.
But a powerful state legislative leader told Reuters that
before any funds come from Lansing, bankruptcy lawyer Kevyn Orr
is going to have to show progress with realistic financial
estimates and measures to help the city's finances.
Republican Governor Rick Snyder, who selected the
54-year-old Democrat to serve as Detroit's manager, has spoken
in general about the likelihood a turnaround plan will require
new financial resources. But Snyder has carefully avoided making
any specific pledges or proposals.
State House Speaker Jase Bolger, also a Republican, said he
wants to see results before committing major new resources to
Detroit. "We're not the slightest bit interested in providing
more money for business as usual," he said.
Snyder and other Republican leaders in the state capital
have spoken repeatedly about the need for Detroit to overhaul
its financial practices. Orr has said he intends to seek
improved city services such as street lighting, law enforcement
and firefighting, but has not said whether the improvements will
cost the city more money.
Orr's March 14 appointment was a watershed moment for
Detroit, a city in a long economic decline. Once the fifth
largest American city at 1.8 million people, it now ranks 18th
with just over 700,000.
In addition to the population decline - the city's
population stood at 713,777 after the 2010 census, a 100-year
low - Detroit suffers from high unemployment, high crime rates,
a flood of home foreclosures and a cut in state funding.
The state might provide one-time assistance to help Orr
launch his reform efforts, Bolger said. Orr's appointment could
provide an opening for the state to help him launch an effort to
right-size city government and provide services, but additional
support would depend on the scope of Orr's plans.
"Right now, the question is premature because we don't have
a proposal," Bolger said.
The reluctance of state officials to step in with additional
help comes after years of city over-spending. Detroit's
accumulated annual operating deficits approach $1 billion, and
its long term liabilities top $14 billion.
Although State of Michigan finances are on sounder footing
today than they were five years ago, there are no obvious
sources of state revenue to fill Detroit's needs.
Former State House Fiscal Agency Director Mitch Bean said
this week that Michigan's financial condition remains tenuous,
and a looming sequester of federal government funding adds to
uncertainty about the state's fiscal outlook.
"It's very difficult for me to see (the governor and
Legislature) coming up with a bunch of money," Bean said.
"There's just not a lot of surplus money out there."
Detroit has found itself on the verge of losing special
status that helps boost its revenues because of its population
loss. An elevated income tax and a city utility tax both are
contingent on the city maintaining its population above a
threshold level. But the legislature was forced to reduce the
minimum last year as the population dropped below the
then-mandated threshold of 750,000 people. The new floor was set
at 600,000.
The governor's office noted Detroit is already the recipient
of multiple special state programs and tax provisions that
generate an extra $164 million in revenues annually.
The state also is picking up the tab for a significant
portion of the costs stemming from city turnaround efforts. The
state is covering 50 percent of consulting contracts totaling
nearly $5 million, and is covering all of Orr's $275,000 salary,
Treasury Department spokesman Terry Stanton said.
Speaker Bolger said he sees reasons to be hopeful for
progress, even if no significant state funding becomes
available.
"I don't think there will be a direct (state) appropriation"
to facilitate a Detroit turnaround, he said. "But if there's a
partnership, that's good for everybody."