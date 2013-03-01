DETROIT, March 1 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Friday said he has identified a top candidate to be the emergency manager of Detroit, but he declined to disclose the name.

"I do have a top candidate," Snyder said, adding that he has additional candidates. He would not say if the person was from Michigan or outside the state.

Snyder spoke about an emergency manager after he officially declared that Michigan's largest city and home of the U.S. auto industry faces a financial emergency.