March 14 Kevyn Orr has many of the credentials
needed to try to rescue Detroit from financial ruin, but in one
key area he is untested.
Orr, appointed by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Thursday
as emergency manager for Detroit, is a partner at the law firm
Jones Day. The big case of his career so far was to work on the
rescue of Chrysler in 2009.
But in that case, Orr's role was secondary to lawyers higher
up the food chain, which may have left him with an experience
deficit as he takes on Detroit's troubles.
People who have worked with Orr, 54, describe him as
thoughtful and a team player, with an inclusive approach to
decision-making and a personality that naturally draws people to
him.
As a graduate of the University of Michigan and as one of
those who helped rescue Chrysler, one of Michigan's most
prominent companies, he has strong ties to the state.
And, as a Democrat, an African-American and the head of the
diversity task force at Jones Day, he filled some of the likely
prerequisites for an emergency manager imposed on a
predominantly black, heavily Democratic city by a white,
Republican governor.
Of all his qualifications, the one singled out as most
relevant is his work pushing through the sale of bankrupt
Chrysler to Italian automaker Fiat.
In the early days of Chrysler's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Orr
meticulously drew testimony out of witnesses that would build
the case for approving its sale and the closure of a quarter of
its dealerships.
Throughout the case, he worked in the shadow of Corinne
Ball, one of the stars of Jones Day's restructuring practice.
Ball likely handled the sensitive issues of strategy and
assigned specialized tasks to experts such as Orr.
Jones Day declined to comment on his role. Orr did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the past, Orr has downplayed the part he played. "My role
as counsel to the company was focused on the legal doctrine, the
law and the case law," he told a U.S. House of Representatives
subcommittee afterward. "The political aspects I'll leave to
another day and someone else."
The same could be said for his other big cases.
His bio page at Jones Day's website lists his work for H&R
Block over false advertising claims, a deal by Yazmi to acquire
the assets of WorldSpace, and the bankruptcy of Kaiser Aluminum.
In each of these cases, a search of court records suggests he
was a specialist, likely leaving strategy to bigger fish.
Indeed, several top bankruptcy attorneys in New York, the
center of the restructuring world that Orr moves in, said they
know little about Orr, who works in Washington.
DEALS WITH 'REAL TOUGH TRANSITIONS'
At Jones Day's Washington office he was seen as a mentor and
leader and was known for his work recruiting and nurturing
minorities and women in the legal profession.
"You can't not know Kevyn," said Ritu Cooper, a former Jones
Day attorney who is now with Arent Fox in Washington.
Cooper said Orr always credited his drive to his family.
Orr was brought up in Florida by parents who were educators,
both of whom earned doctorate degrees. His mother, Dorothy, was
deputy superintendent of schools for Broward County, Florida. It
was the highest position in the school system held by a member
of any minority at the time, according to the Sun Sentinel
newspaper. His father, Allen, was also an ordained minister.
Orr received both his undergraduate and law degrees from the
University of Michigan, where he briefly met Snyder during a
snowball fight. After law school, he became a litigation partner
at Stearns Weaver Miller Weisller Alhadeff & Sitterson in Miami.
In the early 1990s he worked at the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp and was the assistant general counsel for complex
litigation at the Resolution Trust Corp, the government entity
that liquidated failed saving-and-loans.
He joined the U.S. Trustee program, a unit of the Justice
Department that oversees bankruptcies, in 1995, rising to the
top spot in 2000.
The office took on an increased policing role at the time,
and those who knew Orr there credited him with being the face of
the program, testifying in Congress and speaking at legal
industry events to win over attorneys who resisted change.
"He went around and got everyone to accept it and to work
with it. He's accustomed to dealing with these real tough
transitions," said Richardo Kilpatrick, president of Kilpatrick
& Associates, a law firm in Detroit.
Knowing Orr's personality, Kilpatrick said he expects him to
try consensus "before he moves to the stronger methods," such as
forcing the city into bankruptcy.