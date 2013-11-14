DETROIT Nov 14 Detroit must disclose the fee
structure of a $350 million debtor-in-possession financing
agreement, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes said Thursday,
turning back the city's efforts to keep secret the cost of
landing a controversial loan package.
The city and Barclays Capital had requested the fees be kept
a secret because the details are commercially sensitive and
might raise the price of the loan.
Detroit reached the loan agreement with Barclays, a unit of
Britain's Barclay's Plc, in October, but the deal still
must be approved by Judge Rhodes. About $230 million of the
proceeds would be used to end interest-rate swaps contracts that
the city has with Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
Capital Services and UBS AG. The swaps were related to
debt sold in an effort to help Detroit make payments into city
pension funds.
About $120 million of the DIP financing would be used to
improve city services. The financing would be largely secured
with a pledge of Detroit's income tax and casino tax revenue.
Bond insurers and others have objected to Detroit's proposal to
pay off its swap counterparties ahead of other creditors.
Detroit's unions, pension systems, bond insurers and others
also objected to the Barclays fee letter being filed under seal.
Rhodes, who is overseeing the historic municipal bankruptcy case
Detroit filed in July, has scheduled a hearing beginning Dec. 10
to decide whether or not to approve the loan.