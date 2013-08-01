By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Aug 1 Detroit's bankruptcy
filing last month brought a double-barreled bonus for lawyers -
lots of much-needed work, and, due to a quirk of municipal
bankruptcy law, no apparent need to disclose the fees they
charge.
But before lawyers from big-name firms could start totting
up their billable hours, Judge Steven Rhodes made clear he
wasn't happy with the lack of transparency. He said he wants to
appoint an examiner to make sure fees charged to the city are
fully disclosed and reasonable.
While fee examiners have been appointed in many of the
biggest corporate bankruptcies, Rhodes appears to be the first
judge to propose one in a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy,
according to a search of the Westlaw legal database.
Legal experts said making the appointment may stretch
Rhodes' authority and that the city's lawyers would have grounds
to contest an examiner. A spokesman for the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Detroit said Rhodes would not comment.
In reality, it is unlikely lawyers will object to added
oversight given that they are being paid from taxpayer funds. In
the overheated political atmosphere surrounding the case, having
an independent examiner approve fees could give a degree of
cover to lawyers who often bill as much as $1,000 an hour.
In a matter of days, a top-flight attorney could bill more
than an entire family makes in a year in Detroit, where the
median annual household income is around $28,000.
The city's attorneys will be squaring off against, among
others, Detroit's retirees, who have already vowed to block the
bankruptcy. The majority of retired non-uniformed city workers
collect less than $18,000 in pensions annually.
Acrimony in the case is already running high, with steady
social media attacks on Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr's bills for
room service deliveries of crab cake dinners, even though his
spokesman has said he is not billing the city for such items.
With more than $18 billion of debt, Detroit filed for
bankruptcy on July 18, in the midst of a long dry spell for
large corporate bankruptcies that has resulted from a recovering
economy and rock-bottom corporate borrowing costs. The few big
cases still in the courts, including American Airlines
and Eastman Kodak Co, are nearing an end.
"Everybody nationally in the bankruptcy world, particularly
on the debtors' side, is scrambling for work," said Douglas
Bernstein, a lawyer with Plunkett Cooney in Bloomfield Hills,
Michigan. "That's why so much attention is being paid to this
case."
The outcome of Detroit's bankruptcy could set important
precedents that will impact how other cities deal with billions
of dollars in pension and bond obligations. With so much at
stake, Detroit and its bond insurers and unions are likely to
splash out on the best legal help.
The city has retained the law firm of Jones Day, which
brought Chrysler through bankruptcy in 2009. With more than 100
lawyers on the case, Jones Day picked up about $25 million in
fees from Chrysler, according to court records.
Jones Day declined to comment for this story.
Legal work was only a small part of the total cost for
Chrysler. The auto maker also paid for accountants, financial
advisers and tax specialists for a final tab of almost $100
million. A similar set of professionals is expected to rack up
fees in the Detroit bankruptcy.
In a Chapter 11 case like Chrysler, creditors and the court
can review and object to each firm's detailed fee applications,
which can run hundreds of pages and must account for time in
six-minute intervals.
One of Chrysler's lawyers was Kevyn Orr, who is now
Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager and the person
leading the city's transit through the bankruptcy process.
By way of example, on April 20, 2010, Orr worked on the
Chrysler case as a Jones Day partner and spent 3.5 hours
preparing for a court hearing and 4.6 hours in court that day.
Orr's time cost Chrysler $6,075, according to court documents.
Orr also billed Chrysler $459.40 for a flight between his
Washington office and New York for the hearing, $71 to change
his flight time and $4 to change his seat on the flight. He
spent $376.43 for a hotel room in connection with the trip.
The section of the bankruptcy code that required Orr to make
such detailed disclosures is absent in Chapter 9, which is used
for municipal bankruptcies such as Detroit's.
The 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reserves certain
powers to the states to manage their internal affairs, and as a
result a U.S. Bankruptcy Court cannot interfere with a state's
control over its municipalities. Legal experts said that
prevents a judge from telling a city whom to hire and how much
to pay.
That's why in the case of Jefferson County, Alabama, the
biggest Chapter 9 bankruptcy prior to Detroit, there are no
court records with detailed fee and expense disclosures. The
county has voluntarily said it has paid $38 million in legal
fees since it filed for bankruptcy in 2011.
Nevertheless on July 23, Rhodes, the judge in the Detroit
case, proposed the appointment of a fee examiner to "assure the
court, the city, the creditors and the public that the city's
professional fee expenses are fully disclosed and reasonable."
Fees and expenses would be disclosed monthly, under the
judge's proposal.
Rhodes will discuss the proposal at a court hearing Friday
and is likely to take suggestions on how an examiner would be
selected and paid for. Legal experts doubt anyone will challenge
his authority to make the appointment.
"Do you really want to poke momma bear? Is that something
you want to argue with Rhodes about?" said Nancy Rapoport, a
professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who has served
as a fee examiner in Chapter 11 cases such as that of Pilgrim's
Pride, the poultry company.
Already, a public records request by the American Lawyer
magazine has revealed Jones Day brought in $1.4 million in the
six weeks after it started work for Detroit in March.
If an independent examiner says legal fees of $1,000 an hour
are reasonable, that might ease the pressure.
"If (a fee request) passes muster it certainly has the
potential to give them some cover and it shows the judge is
taking the fees seriously," said Bernstein, the attorney in
Bloomfield Hills.
Fee examiners often review applications and work out
questions with the applicant away from the court, but not
always.
In the General Motors' bankruptcy, fee examiner
objections eventually forced the judge to decide the appropriate
number of attorneys for certain tasks. Judge Robert Gerber at
times even ruled when lawyers should have taken public
transportation instead of taxis.
"Most fee examiners try to justify their existence by
cutting fees," said Kenneth Klee, who represents Jefferson
County.