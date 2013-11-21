DETROIT Nov 20 Detroit has paid almost $23
million in fees to lawyers, consultants and financial advisers
through Oct. 1, including nearly $11 million to law firm Jones
Day, which is representing the city in bankruptcy court,
according to figures released by Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn
Orr's office on Wednesday.
Detroit, which is awaiting a decision from a federal
bankruptcy judge to determine if it is eligible for bankruptcy
protection, has agreed to pay more than $60 million to more than
a dozen firms aiding in its restructuring efforts, Orr's office
said.
Through Oct. 1, the city has paid $4.59 million to Conway
MacKenzie, a Detroit area restructuring firm, and $4.17 million
to accounting firm Ernst & Young.
Accounting firm Plante Moran was paid $1.5 million through
Oct. 1 and investment banking firm Miller Buckfire was paid $1.2
million.
The city's contracts could be amended as Detroit's
bankruptcy case moves forward, said Bill Nowling, Orr's
spokesman. Several of Detroit's agreements were previously
amended. Conway MacKenzie was initially slated to be paid $4.2
million but it now will be paid $19.3 million. Jones Day's
initial contract was for $3.35 million, but has since been
amended to $18 million.
Jones Day was retained as the city's lead attorneys in
April, and Orr resigned from the firm in March before assuming
his current role as emergency manager.
Orr has diverted $95 million earmarked for unsecured bond
debt and pension payments to Detroit's restructuring
initiatives, which include funds for improvements to public
safety, according to local media reports.
The city first missed bond payments in June to divert funds
to the restructuring efforts.
The state of Michigan has said it will contribute at most $5
million toward Detroit's restructuring costs, local media
reported, which angered Detroit Mayor Dave Bing and the Detroit
City Council who said the state agreed to pay half of some of
the city's costs.
Detroit, which has $18.5 billion in debt, filed the largest
municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history on July 18.