July 16 Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it is keeping Detroit's water and sewerage revenue bonds on a watch list for potential ratings downgrades amid ongoing uncertainty about the city's unfolding restructuring process.

A proposal to creditors by the city's emergency manager last month called for a potential debt exchange that could shortchange some bondholders, although Fitch said there is no apparent legal basis to compel such an exchange.

It added that the debt would have "substantial protection" in the event Detroit were to file what would be the biggest Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy ever.

"Fitch sees no apparent reason for bondholders to accept any impairment given the very strong legal position of this debt in a Chapter 9 bankruptcy proceeding," the ratings agency said in a statement.

It added that the BBB-plus and BBB ratings on $1.78 billion of sewerage bonds and $1.66 billion of water bonds could fall to C or D, denoting default, should bondholders be impaired.